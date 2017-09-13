Darien Times

Letter: Writer rebuts assertions that first selectman candidate deserves credit for Darien High School lights

By Guy Wisinki on September 13, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 2 Comments

To the Editor:

I just read the letter to the editor regarding Rob Richards from Mike Klein and literally became ill. Along with many, many very supportive, generous Darien residents who fought to right a wrong, we have much to be proud of as volunteers. I have been personally involved with this process for many years — dating back to portable lights to provide a safer environment for our athletes and now on to permanent lights at Darien High School.  Ten+ years of meetings with hundreds of neighbors, residents, officials and having to send out thousands of registered letters each year just for portables is what led up to victory on the lights movement.

Rob Richards, very candidly, did nothing.

At the very end,  he inserted himself into the process, despite strong recommendations against it, and he hurt the process, not helped it. He had no constructive involvement what so ever and his input is now responsible for actually limiting usage on the field lighting adding no Saturday night games and football games starting at 6 p.m. and not 7 p.m.  like all other Connecticut towns.  The Darien Athletic Foundation (DAF) —  through hundreds of very generous Darien families, businesses and organizations such as our “lead donor,” the Darien Foundation — privately raised over $9 million.

These funds were used  to turf our fields, build seating on the oval, landscape, construct the new beautiful concession stands and most importantly the state of the art lights we will all celebrate on Friday night. To my knowledge Selectman Richards did not donate a single penny, but now wants to take credit for 10 years of work and the DAF following the rules and regulations in our town plan. This is a very sad and desperate act by a local politician trying to make a name for himself. Compromise was reached by the rules governed by our town plan and made possible by the DAF, school board and Planning & Zoning, along with generous unselfish committed donors.

Let’s celebrate our new community gathering place on Friday night, and nobody wants to hear your fairy tale claims of magically getting the deal approved.  This reflects very poorly on your character and let credit be given to residents who earned it.

Let there be light!

Guy Wisinski

Darien

  • Blue Wave Born

    Jayme Stevenson PUBLICLY took credit for the lights: nhttp://www.darientimes.com/86431/newsflash-stevenson-to-seek-fourth-term-in-november-as-town-leader/nPlease show me the Darien Times article where Rob Richards takes credit for them? This small letter doesn’t say Rob was the only person to thank for the lights either. I can only assume you would be doubly upset that the current First Selectman who actually said that she deserves credit for the lights, and didn’t acknowledge the DAF or any volunteers. Attacking someone’s character for a harmless LTE is misguided and reflects poorly on YOUR character, Guy.

  • Rob Richards

    Mr. Wisinski, you are a long time proponent of DHS Lights and a donor. You have fought long and hard to see this through and deserve recognition.nnThe only credit I wish to take is finding a compromise between two parties who have fought for decades and prevented litigation. nnI am very proud of our community. And for the record, if it werenu2019t for the DAF, the donors, and the many volunteers there would be no DHS lights. u2014 Nobody has argued otherwise.

