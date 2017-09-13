Darien VFW commander in critical condition after being struck by car in Bridgeport

Darien’s VFW Post 6933 Commander and former long-time Darien postal worker Lenny Hunter was struck by a car in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon while he worked as a crossing guard, according to previous Commander Phil Kraft, who visited Hunter at the hospital Tuesday.

Kraft said Hunter, 68, a Bridgeport resident, was in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. He said Hunter was on the sidewalk when he was struck.

The Connecticut Post reported that shortly after 8 a.m., at the intersection of Park and North avenues near the Geraldine Johnson Elementary School, two crossing guards were hit by a car as they worked around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesman Av Harris said.

“He took the full brunt of the car and was carried about 30 feet from the point of impact,” Harris told the Post.

Hunter has two broken legs and suffered a serious hit to the head, Harris told the Post. The retired postal worker and Vietnam veteran is in critical condition. He underwent surgery at St. Vincent’s Medical Center mid-afternoon Tuesday, the Post reported.

Hunter served as a Grand Marshal of 2016 Memorial Day Parade. Hunter, one of 11 children was born in Stamford. During the Vietnam War, five of the eight Hunter boys served; one in the Air Force and the other four in the Army. Three were actually in Vietnam at the same time. He joined the Army right after graduation from Stamford High School in 1967.

After serving in the Army with the 578th Signal Company in Vietnam from 1967-1968, Lenny returned to civilian life, and shortly found himself working at the Darien Post Office, where he stayed for 37 years, retiring in 2008. He was a highly visible fixture at Corbin Drive, beloved by all who knew him.

He was installed as Post Commander of VFW Post 6933 in Darien in May 2016. It is believed that he is their first African American Post Commander. He has been a VFW member for over 30 years, along with his brothers, Henry, Larry, Donald, and Randy.

Kraft, who described Hunter as “beloved” in the Darien community, said that if those in the community wish to help, they should keep Hunter in their prayers. Any questions should be directed to Phil Kraft at [email protected].