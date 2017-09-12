Callery paces Wave

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Emilia Callery paced the Wave with a ninth place finish at Ludlowe on Monday.

“Ludlowe dominated with six of the top eight places,” said Darien coach Steve Norris.

Callery stepped into the top 10 with a time of 22:06.

Darien scored 48 to Ludlowe’s 15 and it was Warde 27, Darien 30.

“Our battle with Warde was close,” said Norris. “Our top six ran within 22 seconds of each other. However, Warde edged us out for the key places.”

Sophie Hill ran 10th in 22:09, Kimmy Olvany was 14th in 22:20, Kara O’Rourke 16th in 22:27 and Penn Boucher 17th in 22:27.

“Sophie Hill has benefited from heavy summer training and is at the top of her game,” Norris said. “Kara O’Rourke and Carson Halabi ran faster on this course than the did last year.”