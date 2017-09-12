Obituary: Cynthia Dillman Bornhuetter, 82, formerly of Darien

Cynthia Dillman Bornhuetter, 82, a longtime past resident of Darien, died peacefully in her sleep on September 7 after a brave fight against breast cancer.

She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 20, 1935, grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, and graduated from the School of Dentistry at the University of Pennsylvania. Most recently, she lived in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Cindy loved people and always tried to see the best in them. Her motto to her grandchildren was “always be friendly.” She also loved Darien and was an active volunteer and member of the community when she lived here. She was a longtime member of The Country Club of Darien where she loved to play golf. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and was an inspirational mentor to her grandsons.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Skip Bornhuetter and Cathy Boisvert, and daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Paul Gridley, and two grandsons, Danny and Willie Gridley.

A private burial service will be held on Thursday, September 14 at the Spring Grove Cemetery.