Early September property transfers

By Dan Arestia on September 12, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, People · 0 Comments

33 Tower Drive – Jennifer R. Lia to Alexis Radogost-Given and Stephen Ginsburg for $1,450,000. Appraised value of $1,307,000. Assessed value of $914,900.

 

7 Robinson Street – Andrew Papp Jr and Cynthia Ann Nicol to Kunal Wadhwa and Nilima Bhargava for $705,000. Appraised value of $662,400. Assessed value of $463,680.

 

7 North Road – Mark and Michelle Swan Timney to Jay and McCartney Williams for $5,600,000. Appraised value of $3,531,500. Assessed value of $2,472,050.

 

16 Oak Park Avenue – Russell and Gayl Pidgeon to William and Elyse Noonan for $1,277,000. Appraised value of $1,082,800. Assessed value of $757,960.

 

274 West Avenue – Carol A. Suter to Stephanie Ann Pendray and Stephen Lawrence Pendray for $953,000. Appraised value of $743,200. Assessed value of $520,240.

 

256 Brookside Avenue – Charles and Kristin Collier to Brett Johnson and Marie Harrison for $3,790,000. Appraised value of $3,245,700. Assessed value of $2,271,990.

 

20 Dickinson Road – Kenneth Fagan to Martin Baechi for $875,000. Appraised value of $757,400. Assessed value of $530,180.

