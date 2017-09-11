Letter: Friends of Freddie thanks community for support, still chance to donate

To the Editor:

We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for Freddie Tuccinardi from this town! In a short two weeks, Friends of Freddie has raised over $60,000 for Freddie and his mother, to renovate their home to become handicap accessible. All additional funds will go towards paying for Freddie’s much needed physical therapy that is not covered by health insurance. On behalf of Freddie and all of us, thank you so much to everyone who has donated to Friends of Freddie! As Dan Anderson has said, “It takes a village…” and Darien is that village!

We want to thank all of you who came to the Darien Summer Nights’ concert at Tilley Pond Park last Friday night! Thank you to David Genovese and Penny Glassmeyer who made the night possible and sponsored the event. It was a gorgeous evening with a packed and lively crowd, good eats, excellent entertainment provided by Free Flow and the Spadtastics, and infectious enthusiasm about helping our beloved Freddie! We had an incredible group of over 20 volunteers who came out to manage the donation tables and your generosity made their jobs easy! We are also incredibly grateful to the Darien Lions Club Foundation for managing these funds, particularly Michael Murray, Charlie Saverine, and Peter Rogers. And a big shout out to Lisa Elwell of Baywater Properties who organized all of the food trucks, the bands, and logistics for the evening!

If you missed the concert or haven’t given yet, you can still donate now through the Friends of Freddie Go Fund Me account that we have set up with the Lions Club of Darien: https://www.gofundme.com/friends-of-freddiedarien

Also, checks may be made payable to: The Darien Lions Club Foundation, C/O Freddie’s Friends, P.O. Box 144, Darien, CT 06820

All donations made to Friends of Freddie or via the GoFundMe account will go directly to the Darien Lions Club Foundation, which is a 501c3, so your gifts are tax-deductible.

Again, an enormous thank you to EVERYONE in Darien who have contributed to helping one of Darien’s finest!

With gratitude,

Friends of Freddie

Dan Anderson

David & Julie Genovese

Jenny Tarleton

Kristin Edwards

Barbara Andrianus

Barb Hazelton