Slideshow: Darien remembers Sept. 11 during Monday morning ceremony

The Monuments & Ceremonies Commission of the Town of Darien, held the town’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony with Commissioner, Phil Kraft served as Master of Ceremonies.

The observation was held on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the 9/11 memorial located behind Middlesex Middle School, 204 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, Darien. Josh Doying, a Darien High School graduate, brought the town’s 9/11 monument to fruition.

A wreath and red roses were placed and a moment of silence was observed at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the Tower on September 11, 2001.

Six Darien men who worked at the World Trade Center died that day: Chris Gardner, Stephen LaMantia, Garry Lozier, Edward “Teddy” Maloney III, William Meehan Jr. and John Works.

Members of the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission include: Vice Chairman, David Polett; Treasurer, Terrence Gaffney; Secretary, Karen K. Polett, and members, Phil Kraft, Roland Holub, Ken Reiss, Sueann Schorr, Charles Scribner, Rebecca Siciliano, George Walsh, and ex-officio, Marian Castell. This group is responsible for Town of Darien sponsored ceremonies and is also charged with helping to preserve and maintain Darien monuments. Recently, this Commission formed a sub-committee with Sharon Kells as Chairman and Tracy Root as Vice Chairman charged with restoring and improving Darien Cemeteries.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Monuments and Ceremonies secretary Karen Polett, State Rep. Terrie Wood, Senator Carlo Leone, Selectmen Susan Marks and Marc Thorne, former First Selectman Bob Harrel, former VFW Commander Phil Kraft, and members of Post 53, including director Nancy Herling, among others, were in attendance.