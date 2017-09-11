Applications for Citizen Youth Police Academy available in October

Darien Police Department will begin accepting applications for the Citizen Youth Police Academy on October 4th. The Citizen Youth Police Academy, also known as “CSI: Darien” is a 6-week program run by Youth Division Detectives Mark Cappelli and James Palmieri in conjunction with The Depot Youth Center.

The academy will meet on Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. beginning January 4th and run through February 8th at the Darien Police Department. Applications can be found at www.dariendepot.com

The program offers students a better understanding of the many duties, responsibilities and training requirements of police officers. Officers from different divisions within the Darien Police Department participate, allowing students an opportunity to become acquainted with them in a positive, interactive environment.

Some of the subjects planned for this year are: traffic enforcement, accident investigation, the justice system, internet safety, forensics, crime scene investigation, SWERT (Southwestern Emergency Response Team), and the Department K9 Officers. Participants will get hands-on experience with the tools and techniques used by these different divisions to do their jobs within the police department.