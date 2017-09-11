DCA to offer flower arranging workshop

Creativity workshops continue on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with a flower arranging workshop,“flower power,” at the Darien Community Association.

The workshop will be led by Diane Schlinkert and Allie Callan, both Darien residents and experienced floral designers from the New York Botanical Garden certificate program. Materials will be provided; please bring your own hand clippers if you have them. Class will be held at 1 to 2 p.m. at the DCA. Fees are $40 for DCA members and $45 for the public.

Prepayment is required by noon on Monday, Sept. 11; registration can be completed online at dariendca.org or by contacting the DCA directly at [email protected] or 203-655-9050 ext. 10. Maximum enrollment is 20. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.