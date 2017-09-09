VIDEO: Meet the New Boss…

FOOTBALL
Wave Ball delivers on opening night in Ridgefield, renewing its own legacy as a team that hasn’t lost since 2014. See how Darien keeps getting it done.
FOOTBALL
Wave Ball delivers on opening night in Ridgefield, renewing its own legacy as a team that hasn’t lost since 2014. See how Darien keeps getting it done.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820