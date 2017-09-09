Darien Times

Wave shines bright as the lights in season opener

Wave 7, Mustangs 0

By Darien Times on September 9, 2017

darien-090917elders

Katie Elders lunges for the ball in the season opener. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

FIELD HOCKEY

It was at long last lights on for Darien, and a fast lights out for Warde in the season opener.

darien-090917lights

Game on, lights on at DHS in 2017. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

The Wave deserved the spotlight in the school’s first floodlit game, beating the Mustangs 7-0 on Friday night.

Leading 5-0 at the half, Darien had two goals each from Sally Cassidy and Shea van den Broek.

darien-090917fieldhockey

The lights were on, and the players aglow in the home opener on Friday. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

KiKi Tropsa, Sidney Schrenker and Katie Elders scored one goal apiece.

Erica Blaze and Grace Aronsohn shared the goal for the shutout, as the Wave (1-0) defense held the visitors to no shots on goal.

darien-090917tropsa

KiKi Tropsa makes the play. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Darien had 34 shots on goal.

