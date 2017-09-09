Wave shines bright as the lights in season opener

FIELD HOCKEY

It was at long last lights on for Darien, and a fast lights out for Warde in the season opener.

The Wave deserved the spotlight in the school’s first floodlit game, beating the Mustangs 7-0 on Friday night.

Leading 5-0 at the half, Darien had two goals each from Sally Cassidy and Shea van den Broek.

KiKi Tropsa, Sidney Schrenker and Katie Elders scored one goal apiece.

Erica Blaze and Grace Aronsohn shared the goal for the shutout, as the Wave (1-0) defense held the visitors to no shots on goal.

Darien had 34 shots on goal.