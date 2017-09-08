Darien resident arrested for third time for risks of injury to a minor related to alcohol, marijuana

For the third time in as many months, Darien resident Mark Yarish, a resident of 20 Cherry Street, has been arrested for risk of injury to a minor. On Friday, Sept. 8, after being located at Mohegan Sun Casino, Yarish was arrested for six counts of risk of injury to aminor and one count of second degree reckless endangerment.

Darien Police Lt. Jeremiah Marron released information regarding the arrest on Friday night.

For the past several months, the Darien Police Selective Enforcement Unit, Detective Division, and Patrol Division conducted a complex investigation regarding illicit activity involving Yarish. Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation and it involving numerous juvenile victims, Yarish was arrested twice previously on July 24, and Sept. 1, as developments in the case were made.

As the investigation continued, additional evidence was discovered by detectives indicating that Yarish sold marijuana, alcohol, and an assortment of tobacco products to Darien residents as young as 12 years old. Information developed showed that Yarish was conducting these transactions on an almost daily basis dating back to December of 2016. These transactions were conducted via text messages and phone calls followed by Yarish delivering the products to the juveniles at a substantial markup over cost.

On Friday, Sept. 8, Detectives secured a third arrest warrant for Yarish at the however information was developed that he was currently patronizing the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT and was not in the immediate area. Detectives then contacted the Mohegan Tribal Police Department and informed them of Yarish’s active arrest warrant. At approximately 2:30 p.m. this agency was informed that Yarish had been located at the casino. Detectives then responded and took custody of him and he was transported back to Darien where he was arrested.

The Department of Children and Families continues to be a part of this investigation and has been working with police to ensure the safety of the involved juveniles.

Yarish was held on a $250,000.00 court set bond and remains in the custody of the Darien Police Department. No further information is being released at this time.