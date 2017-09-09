Darien RTC endorses Debra Ritchie for Board of Ed vacancy

The Darien Republican Town Committee endorsed Debra Ritchie for the Board of Education at our meeting last night, according to Republican Town Committee chairman Brent Hayes.

Ritchie will fill the vacancy left by Sarah Schneider Zuro, who resigned last week. Ritchie has served the town in numerous volunteer roles over the years including eight years as a member of the Representative Town Meeting. While on the RTM, Ritchie served seven years as a member of the Finance & Budget Committee. Most recently she was co Vice Chairman of Finance & Budget, and Chairman of the Education Budget Committee. “I’m very excited that Deb has volunteered to serve on the Board of Education. I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with her on the Finance & Budget Committee of the RTM,” Hayes said.

Hayes described Ritchie as “a hard worker, smart, articulate and has a deep understanding of the school budget. She will bring a complimentary skill-set to the existing Board with her extensive financial background.”

“Deb is an impressive individual that has consistently volunteered her time in the Darien public school system, including chairman of the Tokeneke and Royle Building Committee. She brings the necessary experience to the Board and will add immediate value to both the board and our community,” Hayes said.

The next Darien Board of Education meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.