Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announces fall calendar

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announces their calendar for September to December 2017. Calendar is subject to change without notice. Check BeardsleyZoo.org or Facebook for the most up to date information.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport is open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Adult admission (ages 12 & older) is $15; children (ages 3-11) is $12, senior admission (62 and older) is $11 and children under 3 years old are free. Zoo members also are admitted free.

September

Sept. 9: Fairfield Day at the Zoo 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo invites all Fairfield residents to come to the zoo for a reduced admission fee of just $5 with I.D. Meet and greet with town officials, business and civic leaders, friends, and neighbors during a fun filled day for the whole family. This event is presented in partnership with the Town of Fairfield. Rain date is Sept. 10.

Sept. 12 & 13: Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m.

This monthly 45-minute program for children 22 months to four years old, who are accompanied by an adult, may include theme related songs or games, live animals, and a simple craft. This session is entitled “Feathers, Fur and Scales.” Advance registration is required by calling 203-394-6563 or emailing [email protected] The cost is $10 for Zoo members and one child, and $15 for non-members and one child.

Sept. 15: International Red Panda Day

Come see Rochan, our adorable three-year-old Red panda, and take a peek at the new habitat being built for him next to the pronghorn exhibit. The Zoo’s Education staff will be giving talks on this adorable member of the Zoo family.

Sept. 16: Valley Chamber Day

Admission for residents of all seven Valley towns, including Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Derby, Oxford, Seymour, Shelton, and Naugatuck, is only $5 per person with I.D. Spend the day at the Zoo seeing all the new animals, riding the carousel, and enjoying the entertainment. Meet and greet local officials as well as business and civic leaders, your friends, and your neighbors.

Sept. 18: annual Golf Tournament

Gather three coworkers, friends or family members and join us at the exclusive Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield for fun and fundraising! One of the oldest country clubs in America, this course will challenge and exhilarate even a seasoned golfer with a rating of 72.5 and a slope of 135. Open bar, silent auction, and raffle. For more information, visit beardsleyzoo.org/golf-tournament/ or contact Amanda Bolanos at 203-394-6574 or email [email protected] Can’t attend? There are unique sponsorship opportunities including Tee Sponsors, Contest Sponsors, and more.

Sept. 18-20: Get Wild with the Zoo at the Big E (Off site event)

Join Connecticut’s only zoo at New England’s biggest celebration. Visit us in the Connecticut building. Location: 1305 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, Mass. For more information, visit thebige.com.

Sept. 20: Hiking to Everest Base Camp, lecture

Take a virtual journey led by world traveler and hike leader Ian Lewis, who hiked to Everest base camp in Nepal in 2014. Highlights include Kathmandu, with its many historical sights, the Khumbu and Gokyo valleys, the 18,000 foot Cho La pass and the dramatic scenery of the world’s highest mountains. Since Ian’s trip, the area has been devastated by major earthquakes, and he will share some before/after photos.

Sept. 22: AARP Free 4th Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

AARP cardholders enjoy free admission to Connecticut’s only zoo on the 4th Friday of each month from June-September 2017. Show your card or invitation and you get free admission to the Zoo. Up to 3 additional guests will receive a 15% discount off regular admission prices. Plus AARP members receive 20% off one gift shop item.

Sept. 23: Trumbull Day at the Zoo 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo invites all Trumbull residents to come to the zoo for a reduced admission fee of just $5 with I.D. Meet and greet with town officials, business and civic leaders, friends, and neighbors during a fun filled day for the whole family. This event is presented in partnership with the Town of Trumbull.

October

Oct. 7: Stratford Day at the Zoo 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo invites all residents from Stratford, to come to the zoo for a reduced admission fee of just $5 with I.D. Meet and greet with town officials, business and civic leaders, friends, and neighbors during a fun filled day for the whole family.

Oct. 10 & 11: Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m.

This monthly 45-minute program for children 22 months to four years old, who are accompanied by an adult, may include theme related songs or games, live animals, and a simple craft. This session is entitled “Not So Scary.” Advance registration is required by calling 203-394-6563 or emailing [email protected] The cost is $10 for Zoo members and one child, and $15 for non-members and one child.

Oct. 9-13 Bat Week

Learning opportunities for guests will be held all week. Come visit our Vampire bats.

Oct. 14, 21, 27, 28: Howl-O-Ween, 6:30-10 p.m. all nights

Calling all ghosts and goblins. Don’t miss our annual Halloween-themed evenings, featuring activities and attractions geared toward guests ages 8-15 (although brave younger children have found the event enjoyable). Brave children (and parents) can enter our haunted attractions: The Haunted Hayride, Farmer Beardsley’s Farmstead, and the Ghastly Greenhouse. More timid guests can enjoy magic shows, face painting, fortunetellers, fire dancers, and more. Visit beardsleyzoo.org for more information and to purchase discounted pre-sale tickets.

Oct. 15-21: Wolf Week

The Zoo is home to two Mexican gray wolves, and two Red wolves, all extremely rare and on the Endangered Species list. Learning opportunities and activities for guests will be held all week.

Oct. 16-31: Scarecrows on Parade

Local classrooms are invited to build a scarecrow to showcase on Zoo grounds in the month of October. Come see our Scarecrow “Exhibit” on the Greenhouse Lawn, and vote for your favorites at Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 29. To sign up to build or sponsor a scarecrow, visit beardsleyzoo.org.

Oct. 20: International Sloth Day

Come find our Two-toed sloth, hiding in our Rainforest exhibit. The Two-toed sloth is a mid-size animal with brownish-greenish fur that provides excellent camouflage. Hint: look up.

Oct. 29: Boo at the Zoo, noon-3 p.m.

A spooktacular afternoon including harvest hayrides ($2/person) and many other seasonal favorites! Enjoy crafts, story-time, cool critters, and of course, candy. Guaranteed to delight and fright all those who pass through. If you’re under 12, in costume, and are accompanied by one paying adult, you get into the Zoo for free.

November

Nov. 2: National Bison Day

Join us at the Research Station and learn more about America’s largest mammal. These giants weigh between 1,000 and 3,000 pounds and eat up to 50 pounds of grasses a day. Vast herds once roamed our prairies and open woodlands but were driven to near extinction by early settlers and bison hunters. The last few animals kept in zoos formed the basis for the entire new (and protected) population.

Nov. 3: Comedy Night at The Warehouse 7-10 p.m.

Join Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo for our Second Annual Comedy Night. This evening features three comedians, wine and beer open bar, live and silent auction, and more. Featuring Cory Kahaney, grand finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, along with Andy Pitz and Jon Fisch. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8. Visit beardsleyzoo.org for more details and tickets.

Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day/Zoo Closes Early

Veterans get in free, with a 20% discount for their families. Last ticket sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1 p.m.

Nov. 14 & 15: Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m.

This monthly 45-minute program for children 22 months to four years old, who are accompanied by an adult, may include theme related songs or games, live animals, and a simple craft. This session is entitled “Who Eats What.” Advance registration is required by calling 203-394-6563 or emailing [email protected] The cost is $10 for Zoo members and one child, and $15 for non-members and one child.

Nov. 22: Zoo Closes Early

Last ticket sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1 p.m.

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving/Zoo Closed

December

Dec. 24/Christmas Eve: Zoo closes early

Last ticket sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1 p.m.

Dec. 25/Christmas: Zoo closed

Dec. 31/New Year’s Eve: Zoo closes early

Last ticket sold at noon; Zoo closes at 1 p.m.