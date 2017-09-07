Flu Vaccines now available via Darien Health Department

Flu vaccines are now available through the Darien Health Department and will be provided by appointment or at one of four clinics this fall. According to a statement from the department all vaccines are preservative free and seniors are eligible for a high dose vaccine.

The cost of the flu vaccine is $30 and can be paid by check, cash or ConnectiCare insurance. The Darien Health Department does accept Medicare but does not participate in Medicare Advantage Plans. Appointments can be made online at www.darienhealth.com.

Vaccine clinics will be held at the Mather Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 and Oct. 5, and at Town Hall, Room 119, on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Vaccinations will also be available on Election Day, Nov. 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.