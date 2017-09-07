Letter: Darien community organizations invite all to annual Family Day Dinner

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Darien YMCA, the Community Fund of Darien, the Thriving Youth Task Force and the Darien Youth Commission, we are delighted to again invite you and your family to join us on Friday, Sept. 22 to again celebrate Family Day Dinner. Taking place at the Darien YMCA from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Family Day Dinner was originally launched in 2001 by The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University.

Research shows that the more often kids eat dinner with their families, the less likely they are to engage in risky behaviors. In addition, these kids are more likely to have more family support, positive peer influences and positive adult role models. Darien is thrilled to again be sponsoring Family Day Dinner. This event is one way the community can continue to support the 40 Developmental Assets© the Thriving Youth Task Force has been actively promoting since 2008.

The evening includes dinner, gym games, swimming and other fun, family-oriented activities and is free to all who attend. Families wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 20. (Space is limited.) To RSVP, simply e-mail [email protected]. Please put “Family Day Dinner” in the subject line. In the body of the e-mail, please include family name and the number (and names) of family members attending. An acknowledgement of receipt of your reservation will be e-mailed back to you. For additional information, please contact Alicia Sillars ([email protected]).

We do hope that you will be able to join us for this fun celebration honoring the importance of family connectedness!!

Emily Larkin and Alicia Sillars