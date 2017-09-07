Darien Blue Wave football teams up with town seniors, At Home in Darien

In partnership with At Home in Darien, the 2017 Darien High senior football captains have extended a special invitation to senior citizens to attend the five Darien High home games with free admission.
The Darien Blue Wave football team led by Captains Nick Green, Brian Minicus, Michael Neary, and Mitchell Pryor are excited to welcome senior fans to this season’s home games and look forward to seeing them cheer in the stands.
Admission to home games will be free to Darien seniors aged 65+, and handicapped accessible space will be available. At Home In Darien will arrange transportation with its sedan and van service for those who need it. To arrange a ride, please call the At Home In Darien office, at 203-655-2227.
According to Gina Blum, Executive Director of At Home In Darien, “Many Darien senior citizens have shared a connection with Darien High School sports through the years. We are delighted to be able to spread the news about this opportunity to keep our vibrant senior generation connected to our youth.”
Football Coach Rob Trifone, is enthusiastic about continuing this partnership with At Home In Darien.
He said, “The Blue Wave football family is thrilled once again to continue to keep our senior citizens involved in the program. Darien has a long rich tradition in football and it is our pleasure to not only carry on that tradition, but share it with the seniors in town who started the great tradition.”
“Curly Curtis (former Darien football captain) and Frank Wilcox come to many practices and help the young men with their equipment when needed. We would like to invite all of the seniors in Darien to come out and enjoy a great day of high school football,” he said.
For a full schedule of games, go to www.dhsbwfootball.org, or for more information, call 203-655-2227.
At Home In Darien is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to help older adults in Darien to live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible. For information concerning services, please call 203-655-2227 or visit: www.athomeindarien.org
