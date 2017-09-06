Traffic stop for missing license plate leads to marijuana charge

A Norwalk man stopped for a missing license plate was arrested with more than half an ounce of marijuana in his possession on Aug. 29. A police officer stopped Antoine Pettiford, 27, near Tokeneke Road at about 5 p.m. for driving without a front license plate on his car.

While speaking with Pettiford the officer detected the odor of marijuana from the car, and Pettiford said he had a marijuana cigarette in his ashtray. K9 officer Kenny conducted a check of the exterior and indicated the presence of narcotics. During a search of the vehicle officers located a bag of marijuana underneath a child seat.

According to police Pettiford had 22 grams of the substance and was charged with possession of more than one half ounce. He was issued a misdemeanor summons and is due in court on Sept. 8.