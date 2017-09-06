At the Depot: Teen dating violence discussion

One in four girls between 13 and 21 is experiencing some form of teen dating violence; one in 10 girls is experiencing physical teen dating violence. Amanda Posila, Training Director from The Center for Family Justice will be at the Depot Monday, Sept. 25, bring an invaluable presentation on teen dating violence; the signs, prevention of dating violence and where to get help.

This discussion is sponsored by The Depot’s “Girls Night Out” program and the Darien Domestic Abuse Council, and is strictly for high schoolers only. Pizza/salad at 6 p.m.

https://teendatingviolence092517.eventbrite.com

For more info please contact Janice Marzano [email protected]