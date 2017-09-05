Darien Times

Late August property transfers

By Dan Arestia on September 5, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, People · 0 Comments

12 Seagate Road – Seagate, LLC to John and Patricia Ryan for $3,008,000. Appraised value of $1,180,400. Assessed value of $826,280.

 

96 Five Mile River Road – 96 Five Mile River Road LLC to Christopher Hart LeVine and Erin LeVine for $3,325,000. Appraised value of $3,861,000. Assessed value of $2,702,700.

 

14 Clocks Lane – 14 Clocks Lane LLC to Jeff J. Hoffmeister for $2,195,000. Appraised value of $1,107,800. Assessed value of $775,460.

 

21 Lakeside Avenue – Marc and Helen Del Bene to Randall and Cynthia Heck for $1,060,000. Appraised value of $851,000. Assessed value of $595,700.

 

5 Dogwood Lane North – Stephen and Jane Payne to Michael and Heather Coggins for $2,940,000. Appraised value of $3,305,100. Assessed value of $2,313,570.

 

2-4 Settler’s Trail – Knobel Hill LLC to Salvatore and Marion Zaffino for $1,995,000. Appraised value of $2,487,500. Assessed value of $1,741,250.

 

9 Lakeside Avenue – Alexandra Blackman to Evana Gatto for $1,750,000. Appraised value of $1,431,900. Assessed value of $1,002,330.

 

129 West Avenue – Douglas and Amanda Craig to Ritch and Mayara Vilas Boas for $1,060,000. Appraised value of $980,600. Assessed value of $686,420.

 

34 Delafield Island Road – Joanne Nielson to Douglas and Amanda Craig for $1,440,000. Appraised value of $1,573,300. Assessed value of $1,101,310.

 

116 Nearwater Lane – Daniel T. McCullen and Jennifer S. Baker to William and Kristin Harris for $3,365,000. Appraised value of $3,485,200. Assessed value of $2,439,640.

 

11 Concord Lane – Patrice Costello Metz to Frank Garibaldi and Lauren Stevens for $2,050,000. Appraised value of $2,048,000. Assessed value of $1,440,600.

 

19 Birch Road – Vance and Karen Kelly Wilber to Marc and Helen Del Bene for $1,735,000. Appraised value of $1,345,500. Assessed value of $941,850.

 

21 Lighthouse Way – Barbara J. Moore, Trustee to William and Patricia Cunningham for $2,200,000. Appraised value of $2,104,000. Assessed value of $1,472,800.

 

1 Pilgrim Road – Derek Justin Griffith and Sara Ann Berg to Ryan and Caitlin Griswold for $2,175,000. Appraised value of $2,247,400. Assessed value of $1,573,180.

 

8 Lake Drive – Amanda Lenz Scott to 8 Lake Drive LLC for $800,000. Appraised value of $879,900. Assessed value of $615,930.

 

22 Elm Street – Michael and Julie Curti to Sateesh and Rama Naga Lakshmi Kedarisetti for $780,000. Appraised value of $628,900. Assessed value of $440,230.

 

68 Relihan Road – Michael and Maide Sestak to Joseph Laria for $715,000. Appraised value of $900,900. Assessed value of $630,630.

 

6 Highland Avenue – Timothy and Anna Denoyer to Jaryd and Elizabeth Banach for $1,295,000. Appraised value of $1,131,900. Assessed value of $792,330.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Connecticut BBB Alert: Beware of scam opiate treatments
About author
Dan Arestia

Dan Arestia


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress