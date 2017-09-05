Late August property transfers

12 Seagate Road – Seagate, LLC to John and Patricia Ryan for $3,008,000. Appraised value of $1,180,400. Assessed value of $826,280.

96 Five Mile River Road – 96 Five Mile River Road LLC to Christopher Hart LeVine and Erin LeVine for $3,325,000. Appraised value of $3,861,000. Assessed value of $2,702,700.

14 Clocks Lane – 14 Clocks Lane LLC to Jeff J. Hoffmeister for $2,195,000. Appraised value of $1,107,800. Assessed value of $775,460.

21 Lakeside Avenue – Marc and Helen Del Bene to Randall and Cynthia Heck for $1,060,000. Appraised value of $851,000. Assessed value of $595,700.

5 Dogwood Lane North – Stephen and Jane Payne to Michael and Heather Coggins for $2,940,000. Appraised value of $3,305,100. Assessed value of $2,313,570.

2-4 Settler’s Trail – Knobel Hill LLC to Salvatore and Marion Zaffino for $1,995,000. Appraised value of $2,487,500. Assessed value of $1,741,250.

9 Lakeside Avenue – Alexandra Blackman to Evana Gatto for $1,750,000. Appraised value of $1,431,900. Assessed value of $1,002,330.

129 West Avenue – Douglas and Amanda Craig to Ritch and Mayara Vilas Boas for $1,060,000. Appraised value of $980,600. Assessed value of $686,420.

34 Delafield Island Road – Joanne Nielson to Douglas and Amanda Craig for $1,440,000. Appraised value of $1,573,300. Assessed value of $1,101,310.

116 Nearwater Lane – Daniel T. McCullen and Jennifer S. Baker to William and Kristin Harris for $3,365,000. Appraised value of $3,485,200. Assessed value of $2,439,640.

11 Concord Lane – Patrice Costello Metz to Frank Garibaldi and Lauren Stevens for $2,050,000. Appraised value of $2,048,000. Assessed value of $1,440,600.

19 Birch Road – Vance and Karen Kelly Wilber to Marc and Helen Del Bene for $1,735,000. Appraised value of $1,345,500. Assessed value of $941,850.

21 Lighthouse Way – Barbara J. Moore, Trustee to William and Patricia Cunningham for $2,200,000. Appraised value of $2,104,000. Assessed value of $1,472,800.

1 Pilgrim Road – Derek Justin Griffith and Sara Ann Berg to Ryan and Caitlin Griswold for $2,175,000. Appraised value of $2,247,400. Assessed value of $1,573,180.

8 Lake Drive – Amanda Lenz Scott to 8 Lake Drive LLC for $800,000. Appraised value of $879,900. Assessed value of $615,930.

22 Elm Street – Michael and Julie Curti to Sateesh and Rama Naga Lakshmi Kedarisetti for $780,000. Appraised value of $628,900. Assessed value of $440,230.

68 Relihan Road – Michael and Maide Sestak to Joseph Laria for $715,000. Appraised value of $900,900. Assessed value of $630,630.

6 Highland Avenue – Timothy and Anna Denoyer to Jaryd and Elizabeth Banach for $1,295,000. Appraised value of $1,131,900. Assessed value of $792,330.