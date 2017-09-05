Zuro resigns from Board of Education

Republican Sarah Schneider-Zuro has resigned from the Darien Board of Education as of Tuesday, Sept. 5, Republican Town Committee Chairman Brent Hayes has confirmed

“I want to express a very special thanks to Sarah on behalf of the Darien community for her service on the Board of Education. She has been a tremendous asset to the Darien public school system serving on the Board of Education for the last five years,” Hayes said.

“Sarah has a passion for education and has always prioritized our children’s best interests. I want to wish Sarah all the best in her future endeavors,” he said.

Zuro did not respond to request for comment. Board of Education Chairman Michael Harman said he had not yet seen confirmation of her resignation,

In June, the RTC opted not to re-nominate Harman for this year’s election.

“The Darien RTC had three highly qualified candidates for only two openings on the Board of Education. After a lengthy discussion the RTC endorsed Dennis Maroney and David Dineen,” Hayes said at the time.

Maroney serves on the Representative Town Meeting and is chairman of that body’s Education Committee.

Zuro, a 16-year Darien resident, is a graduate of Oberlin College Conservatory of Music and holds both a master’s degree in arts and in education from Columbia University’s Teachers College.

She is a former teacher and school administrator in the Ossining, N.Y., school district and has been a Council of Darien School Parents budget rep at Holmes and then at Royle.

She has served on the Parent Awareness Board and other Parent Teacher Organization roles throughout the schools.

Darien Town Clerk Donna Rajczewski confirmed receipt of the resignation letter on Tuesday, Sept. 5, which she said indicated it was effective immediately. It is unclear what the RTC or the Board of Education currently intends to do to fill the vacancy.

Zuro was elected to the Board of Education in 2012.