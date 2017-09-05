Senator Bob Duff and other leaders condemn decision to DACA program

Below is a press release from the office of State Senator Bob Duff.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) today condemned the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“The President’s decision to end the DACA program is cruel and runs counter to our American values,” said Senator Looney. “The Dreamers and beneficiaries of the DACA program have been here since they were very young; they put their faith in the United States and they are American in every way except for the circumstances of their births.

“Time and again America is at its strongest when we openly accept people from foreign lands; when we view immigrants not as competition, but as new recruits in carrying forward the torch of liberty and opportunity. That’s why I was proud to have stood with the Dreamers to pass Connecticut’s in-state tuition legislation and why I am proud to continue to stand with them on this dark day,” Senator Looney said.

“I am disappointed and angry with President Trump’s action to end the DACA program. Like many Americans, I am tired of the constant barrage of hateful policies and statements coming from the White House,” said Senator Duff. “Forcing these kids into the shadows of our society instead of embracing them as productive members of our communities, our colleges and our workforce is a calculated political maneuver designed to further divide the nation. I’ve met many Dreamers and feel the administration’s decision is simply un-American.

“I hope my colleagues – Democrats and Republicans – will stand with me and our immigrant communities in opposition to the repeal of DACA,” Senator Duff said.