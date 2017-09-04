Learn about emergency preparedness at the Darien Library

The Darien Library will hold two emergency preparedness events this week.

Is your family prepared for an emergency? Learn all about emergency preparedness kits: what should go in them, where to store them, and how to use them on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. Families will be provided with some items to start your own kit, and then given directions of how to complete the kit with more personal household items. Open to families. This event will be held in the storytime room.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., a talk on financial strategies will be held at the library. Marissa DiBenigno, financial counselor from Westchester Community College and the Council for Economic Education, will be discussing financial literacy for families and their tweens and teens. She will be providing information and strategies for college saving and financial disaster preparedness. This event will be held in the community room.

