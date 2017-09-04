Darien Farmers Market continues on Wednesdays

The Darien Farmers’ Market takes place every Wednesday from 11 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Goodwives Shopping Center. The market offers locally grown, delicious fruits and vegetables, now through November.

Offerings as of the end of August include sweet corn, all kinds of tomatoes, cukes, peppers, eggplant, lettuce, summer squash, broccoli, cabbage, onions, carrots, beets, flowers, raspberries, blueberries, peaches, plums, nectarines, baked goods, meat and poultry.

For information about the Darien Farmers’ Market:

https://www.darienfarmersmarketct.com/