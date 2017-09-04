Darien Times

Darien Farmers Market continues on Wednesdays

By Darien Times on September 4, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Fresh flowers, as well as vegetables, fruit, baked goods, meat and poultry are available at Darien’s Farmers Market on Wednesdays. — Susan Shultz photo

The Darien Farmers’ Market takes place every Wednesday from 11 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Goodwives Shopping Center. The market offers locally grown, delicious fruits and vegetables, now through November.

Offerings as of the end of August include sweet corn, all kinds of tomatoes, cukes, peppers, eggplant, lettuce, summer squash, broccoli, cabbage, onions, carrots, beets, flowers, raspberries, blueberries, peaches, plums, nectarines, baked goods, meat and poultry.

For information about the Darien Farmers’ Market:

https://www.darienfarmersmarketct.com/

