Atria Darien to hold Hurricane Harvey fundraiser for displaced Houston-based employees

Atria Darien will hold a fundraiser to benefit Houston-based Atria staff displaced by Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday, Sept. 6, beginning at noon.

Hurricane Harvey has devastated the Houston area. Atria operates 14 communities in Texas with five in the Houston area. Three communities evacuated to safety in North Houston and Tyler, Texas before the storm hit. Many of our 350-plus Atria employees in the area have been displaced and many are working around the clock to ensure the safety of our residents and co-workers.

Atria has set-up a non-profit organization, Atria Cares, that provides emergency financial assistance — not loans — to Atria staff in need.

A Texas-size BBQ fundraiser luncheon event to help Atria employees and their families will be served for those in the community who make a donation.

Food and entertainment will be provided.

Atria Darien is located at 50 Ledge Road, Darien. More info: 203-662-1090