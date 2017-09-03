Darien Times

Auditions for fall production upcoming at Darien Arts Center Stage

By Darien Times on September 3, 2017

Auditions for the fall DAC Stage production of Sylvia by A.R. Gurney are being held on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the DAC Weatherstone Studio. If callbacks are necessary they will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1  to 3 p.m. Four adults, ages 18 and older, need to be cast for the production, which will run on weekends from Nov. 3 through 11.

The plot of Sylvia involves Greg and Kate, who have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park, or that has found him, bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her nametag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

Those auditioning should perform a short comedic monologue or they may read from the script, and provide a photo and resume if possible. Preparing a monologue from the play is recommended. Selections from the script will be provided at the auditions. Parts to be cast are:

    • Greg — male, adult, Late 40s – 60s, New York or New England accent. Greg is a man heading towards middle age. A man coming to the natural conclusion of his career and struggling to cope with the changes in his world and in himself.
    • Kate — female, adult, Late 40s – 60s, New York or East Coast accent. A woman coming into her own in her career and in herself; her and Greg’s last child has gone to college.  Kate is a high school teacher whose career recognition and opportunities are opening up for her.
    • Sylvia —  female, young adult, 20s – 30s, New York or Standard American accent. Sylvia is a dog, an adorable labradoodle. Must be fit and agile, the role is physically demanding.

 

  • One actor plays all three of the following  roles:

 

  • Tom — male, adult, 30s – 40s, New York accent. Tom is a friendly man, who enjoys taking his dog Bowser to play in the park. He befriends Greg in the park.
  • Phyllis — female, adult, 40s – 60s, American accent, East Coast, WASP. Phyllis is a wealthy New York City socialite, and old school friend of Kate’s.
  • Leslie — male or female, adult, 30s – 60s, Standard American or New York accent. Leslie is a therapist and marriage counselor.

 

The DAC Weatherstone Studio is located at 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820, behind Darien Town Hall. For more information, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683.

