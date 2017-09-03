Auditions for fall production upcoming at Darien Arts Center Stage

Auditions for the fall DAC Stage production of Sylvia by A.R. Gurney are being held on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the DAC Weatherstone Studio. If callbacks are necessary they will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Four adults, ages 18 and older, need to be cast for the production, which will run on weekends from Nov. 3 through 11.

The plot of Sylvia involves Greg and Kate, who have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park, or that has found him, bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her nametag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

Those auditioning should perform a short comedic monologue or they may read from the script, and provide a photo and resume if possible. Preparing a monologue from the play is recommended. Selections from the script will be provided at the auditions. Parts to be cast are:

Greg — male, adult, Late 40s – 60s, New York or New England accent. Greg is a man heading towards middle age. A man coming to the natural conclusion of his career and struggling to cope with the changes in his world and in himself. Kate — female, adult, Late 40s – 60s, New York or East Coast accent. A woman coming into her own in her career and in herself; her and Greg’s last child has gone to college. Kate is a high school teacher whose career recognition and opportunities are opening up for her. Sylvia — female, young adult, 20s – 30s, New York or Standard American accent. Sylvia is a dog, an adorable labradoodle. Must be fit and agile, the role is physically demanding.



One actor plays all three of the following roles:

Tom — m ale, adult, 30s – 40s, New York accent. Tom is a friendly man, who enjoys taking his dog Bowser to play in the park. He befriends Greg in the park.

Phyllis — female, adult, 40s – 60s, American accent, East Coast, WASP. Phyllis is a wealthy New York City socialite, and old school friend of Kate’s.

Leslie — male or female, adult, 30s – 60s, Standard American or New York accent. Leslie is a therapist and marriage counselor.

The DAC Weatherstone Studio is located at 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820, behind Darien Town Hall. For more information, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683.