The Depot invites Darien sixth graders to back to school ice cream social

The Depot student governing board is welcoming all sixth graders for a back to school ice cream social at The Depot, Friday, Sept. 8, from 3 to 4:30 pm, and sponsored by Stop N’ Shop in the Noroton Heights. There is no cost; however, the concession will be open.

The Depot Teen Center is a nonprofit organization providing youth with a drug- and alcohol-free environment. The monies raised will go towards the new roof that is needed. The Darien Arts Center promotes artistic expression of all sorts and the monies raised will go towards supporting its programs. The Darien Chamber Charitable Foundation supports two to three community-based college scholarships and the Holiday Lighting on the Post Road in Darien.

More info: www.dariendepot.com