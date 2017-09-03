At the DCA: Book talk and signing with author Amor Towles

On Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Darien Community Association, The New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles will speak about his latest novel, A Gentleman in Moscow . Spaces are selling out.

In A Gentleman In Moscow , his second novel, a 30-year-old Russian aristocrat is sentenced to house arrest inside the luxurious Hotel Metropol.

This event is $25 for DCA members or $35 for the public. Ticket price includes a glass of wine. Prepayment is required for this General Programs event and can be made online at dariendca.org, or by contacting the DCA at [email protected] or 203-655-9050 ext. 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien. Proceeds from this event support the DCA’s non-profit mission.

This event is sponsored in conjunction with Barrett Bookstore and signed copies of A Gentleman in Moscow, as well as Rules of Civility, will be available for purchase.