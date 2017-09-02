Darien Times

Darien Nature Center to hold fallfest fundraiser by the bonfire

The Darien Nature Center center is shaking things up this fall, with a change from its annual chili contest to a fallfest evening by the bonfire.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 10 p.m., the Darien Nature Center invites all to dancing under the stars, with bonfires blazing.

The event will include a silent auction with opportunities to travel, play, indulge oneself, and beautify the home.

There will be a buffet that will evoke a beachy bonfire evening somewhere warm and breezy with great music.

It will also include  tastings of craft spirits including whiskeys, tequila, beer and wine from local distilleries and brewers and other surprises.

General admission tickets are $125.

Current sponsors include Darien Bank and Trust and Callari Cars.

Cindy Handy and Jayne Jepson are the event co-chairmen.

Visit dariennaturecenter.org for tickets or sponsor opportunities.

