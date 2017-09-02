Darien Library to hold emergency preparedness fair

Is your family or household prepared for an emergency? Local emergency experts from Post 53, Darien Police, the Red Cross, and others will be teaching programs on various programs including First Aid, financial disaster strategies, and cooking without power. Full schedule to be released later this month. Save the date for the Darien Library’s emergency preparedness fair on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All events held at Darien Library.

