Darien Library to hold emergency preparedness fair

Samantha Cardone, left, Tori Ogawa, Elisabeth Marrocolla, Mia Orobona, and Anna Taylor.

Is your family or household prepared for an emergency? Local emergency experts from Post 53, Darien Police, the Red Cross, and others will be teaching programs on various programs including First Aid, financial disaster strategies, and cooking without power. Full schedule to be released later this month. Save the date for the Darien Library’s emergency preparedness fair on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to  2 p.m.

All events held at Darien Library.

Children, teen, and adult programs are funded by contributions to the Annual Campaign for the Darien Library.  Please contact the Children’s Library at 203-669-5235, or visit darienlibrary.org to view all the children’s programs.

 

