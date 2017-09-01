Darien Toy Box named Lego Gold Standard store

Darien Toy Box has been named a Gold Standard store by Lego. The status, given to only a select few stores throughout the country, allows for many new and exclusive Lego sets and events.

At Darien Toy Box, LEGO creations built by local children and adults are featured in in a special front window display, bringing a sense of pride to the store’s dedicated customers. Owner and Chief Toyman Bill Jensen said that Lego bricks are a powerful tool for childhood creativity and imagination.

“Darien Toy Box, started in May, 2008, continues to grow and expand in our community and we want to thank our customers and their families for the wonderful support they given us,” Jensen said. “You have made this fantastic opportunity come true and becoming a Lego Gold Store is a tribute to you and future generations.”

Among the new Lego arrivals at Darien Toy Box are sets from the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi and architecture kits based on historic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. Lego’s motorized Technic kits are available as well, with some featuring nearly 4,000 pieces. Those with an eye for the future can also pick up the Boost kit, which allows children to build and program their own Lego robots.

“Lego started 85 years ago, in 1932 in Billund, Denmark, is one of the best known, most successful and powerful global brands in the world and we are honored and delighted to be named a LEGO® Gold Store and to be given the opportunity to continue to offer the best to our customers” Jensen said.