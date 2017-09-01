Police arrest Darien resident for providing cocaine to minors

Darien resident Mark Yarish was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment. Police began investigating Yarish in July after he was suspected of selling alcohol to minors.

Police determined that in addition to providing an alcohol delivery service for local teens, Yarish had introduced minors to cocaine. According to police Yarish used and provided the drug to juveniles as young as 14-year-old in his home.

He was held on $100,000 bond and remains in police custody. The investigation is still ongoing and the Department of Children and Families has been working alongside police to ensure the safety of underage parties.