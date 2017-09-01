Darien Times

Police arrest Darien resident for providing cocaine to minors

By Kevin Webb on September 1, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Mark Yarish

Darien resident Mark Yarish was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment. Police began investigating Yarish in July after he was suspected of selling alcohol to minors.

Police determined that in addition to providing an alcohol delivery service for local teens, Yarish had introduced minors to cocaine. According to police Yarish used and provided the drug to juveniles as young as 14-year-old in his home.

He was held on $100,000 bond and remains in police custody. The investigation is still ongoing and the Department of Children and Families has been working alongside police to ensure the safety of underage parties.

Tags:

Previous Post This Week’s Movie Menu: Host of enduring comedies and dramas over holiday weekend
About author
Kevin Webb

Kevin Webb


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress