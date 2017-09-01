Darien Men’s Association begins new program year

The Darien Men’s Association begins its 41st program year Wednesday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m., at the Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Road, Darien.

Tom Lom, incoming president, said, “There always is an atmosphere of great expectation at our first meeting of the program year.

“The best part is that our members get to congregate with friends old and new as people pursue their interests in the more than 15 DMA events and activities. A spirit of fellowship is at the heart of what we are all about,” he said.

“DMA membership is open to men age 50 or older,” said Tom. “To listen to a speaker, they can pick up a guest pass at the membership desk just outside the meeting room.”

The speaker Wednesday, Sept. 6, is Connecticut journalist and author Lennie Grimaldi, who will talk about his latest book, Connecticut Characters: Personalities Spicing Up the Nutmeg State. Grimaldi will cover 40 years of noteworthy people from politics to pop culture.

Past speakers include former Major League Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent, TV news anchor Scott Pelley, concert pianist Frederic Chiu, movie critic Susan Granger and former U.S. Ambassador April Foley.

Lom noted member spouses are invited to attend the speaker presentations beginning this year.

“While the speakers keep our members coming back week after week, many other events and activities keep our members busy daily, weekly and monthly,” said Tom.

A current affairs group meets monthly to discuss important topics of the day, while a Book Group shares commentary on a new book each month.

The hiking group takes a regular trek in local scenic parklands, such as the Mianus River Park or the Greenwich Point Park, followed by lunch. Spouses enjoy joining in this outdoor activity.

A group called the Happy Wanderers periodically spends a day exploring a different part of New York City. Past wanderings include the Hudson River Greenway, Park Slope, Governors Island and the Cloisters.

Bowling and bridge groups meet weekly as do woodworkers and computer buffs. Racquet sports are held weekly for those who enjoy tennis, paddle tennis and pickleball.

During the summer months, there are golf outings at local clubs such as the Country Club of Darien and Woodway Country Club.

There also are day trips by bus to areas of interest for members and their spouses. Past trips include the Yale Center for British Art, the United States Military Academy at West Point, the 9/11 Memorial and Ellis Island. Lunch at a nearby restaurant generally is a part of the day.

Other social events are a picnic in June at Weed Beach and a December Christmas party. Both attract about 200 attendees.

DMA members contribute their time to community service activities around town such as beautification and cleanup projects. Included are the Darien Spring Cleanup, the Memorial Day Parade, the Boy Scouts annual tag sale, the letter carrier food drive and the repair of the town’s Christmas decorations.

A singing group called the Darien Senior Songsters also performs at area facilities such as Atria, Waveny Care Center and the Darien Senior Center.

“All of these events and activities are held in the spirit of fellowship and fun,” said Tom. “It is what the DMA is all about.”

To learn more about DMA, go to DMA.Darien.org. For questions, text, call or email Ray Meurer, 203-856-4155, [email protected].