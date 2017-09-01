Slideshow: Darien heads back to school for a new year

School started in Darien on Thursday, Aug. 31. It was a beautiful day and Dr. Dan Brenner, Schools Superiendent, said the morning bus service and the day had run smoothly as of early yesterday afternoon. Don’t forget to share your back to school photos with us for our online slideshow and next week’s paper. Send to [email protected].
Royle School held its annual parade of learners to kick off the year including honored attendees First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and Senator Bob Duff.
This is a special new school year for Darien High School as it is the first year the field will be using permanent lights. On Friday Sept. 8, the girls will take on Fairfield Warde starting at 7 p.m.
All outdoor fall varsity teams will have their chance to play under the new lights. Football will host Brien McMahon on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., which will be their first night game. The football team will also play under the lights on Nov. 3, when they host Wilton, also at 6 p.m
