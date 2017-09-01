Slideshow: Darien heads back to school for a new year

Darien Times

By Susan Shultz on September 1, 2017

Royle's parade of learners — Diana Whamond, school psychologist, Natasha Torre, assistant principal, Dean Ketchum, principal and James Nichols, special education greet the students

Henry Muecke is excited to start 2nd grade at the Royle parade of learners

Sloane Hardy and classmates head to third grade at Royle.

Mrs. Tiani leads Nathan Gregory and her fourth grade class at Royle.

Students excited to head back.

David (fourth grade) and Bridget Ritchie (Tenth grade) — David is not happy about returning to school. His brother Jack gets another week off since he is at St Lukes

Evelyn and Morgan Tie, second grade and kindergarten at Tokeneke.

Devon Road students ready to start the new year.

Its all smiles at Hindley! Principal DJ Colella greets incoming students Riley Murphy and Ava Belluscio in front of the school building on their first day of kindergarten

School started in Darien on Thursday, Aug. 31. It was a beautiful day and Dr. Dan Brenner, Schools Superiendent, said the morning bus service and the day had run smoothly as of early yesterday afternoon. Don’t forget to share your back to school photos with us for our online slideshow and next week’s paper. Send to [email protected].

Royle School held its annual parade of learners to kick off the year including honored attendees First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and Senator Bob Duff.

This is a special new school year for Darien High School as it is the first year the field will be using permanent lights. On Friday Sept. 8, the girls will take on Fairfield Warde starting at 7 p.m.

• Girls varsity field hockey to be first to play under new Darien High lights

All outdoor fall varsity teams will have their chance to play under the new lights. Football will host Brien McMahon on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., which will be their first night game. The football team will also play under the lights on Nov. 3, when they host Wilton, also at 6 p.m

