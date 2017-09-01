Bishop Frank J. Caggiano has authorized a special collection to assist the many Texas families who are in dire need of food, water, clothing and shelter, especially in the cities of Houston and Rockport. It will be take in 82 parishes throughout the Diocese of Bridgeport on the weekends of Sept. 9-10 and Sept. 16-17.

The funds will be sent to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, which are providing aid to those directly affected by the historic storm.

“Our minds and hearts are united with all our brothers and sisters who have endured the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey in southern Texas. By all accounts, the storm has caused catastrophic damage and has affected the lives of millions of people. Please pray for all the victims of this terrible storm,” said Bishop Caggiano.

The Bishop said that Catholic Charities already has feeding, shelter and housing programs on the ground in the affected areas and can bring immediate relief services directly to the families.

“We also need to pray for the psychological and spiritual healing of many who were traumatized by the storm’s fury. We must especially remember the children and young people whose lives will never be the same because of what they experienced.”

The Bishop said there is a tremendous need for material help, and that “Catholic Charities will be at the forefront to provide material and personal assistance to anyone in need. Please be as generous as you can in any efforts to provide food, water, shelter and medical supplies to those who are suffering.”

Hurricane Harvey has brought widespread flooding and damage to the State of Texas with many families expected to be unable to return to their homes for weeks or months.

Those interested in donating through the Diocesan appeal, can make checks payable to Diocese of Bridgeport. Write “Hurricane Relief Fund” on the memo line.