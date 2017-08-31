Darien’s hometown Wingmen return to Summer Nights concert series

Labor Day is days away and Darien Summer Nights has the perfect band to kick off the long weekend. Returning for the second year, the Wingmen are set to perform this Friday, Sept. 1.

The Wingmen are one of Darien’s home town bands, featuring Robert McMullan, Tom Travaglini, Charlie Howe, John Markham, Ray Bartone and Larry LeHan — six Darien dads holding on tightly to their day jobs but who occasionally rock the place at local bars and private parties in town. The Wingmen performs 60’s and 70’s rock and pop tunes mixed with an improvisational style that keeps fans coming back for more. Bring family and friends as this is sure to be a fun evening of music.

Darien Summer Nights is a weekly summer concert series located at Grove Street Plaza in Darien. Music goes from 6 to 8:30 p.m.. These concerts are sponsored by Baywater Properties, Grove Street Plaza and The Darien Chamber of Commerce.