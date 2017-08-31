Fiore, DeNunzio, Ramsay and Harmon kick it as captains

GIRLS SOCCER

Darien is captained by returning standouts, seniors Charlotte Harmon, Christine Fiore, Emily DeNunzio and Katie Ramsay.

Only, the Wave will need to still stand tall without one of them.

Harmon is out indefinitely with an ACL injury, but is still providing power from the bench and will continue to.

“She is a great role model for the younger players and fully involved,” said Darien coach Leigh Parsons. “Competitive sports (on field) is still kind of a ways away. She’ll be missed. She is a girl who has played every single minute since freshman year.”

So Darien loses a major defenseman, but retains one of the best defenders in the state in DeNunzio, while behind her remains maybe the best goalie in the league in Fiore, giving Darien a chance to win in any game.

“From what we have seen so far in tryouts, we should have a good season,” Parsons said. “I am looking forward to it. Some girls are back looking very strong.”

Not coming back, Darien loses much strength it has depended upon for the past several seasons in Class of 2017’s Emma Lesko and Maggie Skeats, Laura Murphy and Anna Stein.

“We’re very fortunate to have (Fiore) back again, as a captain in goal and being so strong,” said Parsons. “It’s huge for our team having a goalie that can keep you in games and make saves that she makes. It’s just a great thing to have.

“Having said that, a lot of credit goes to the defense in front of her and the team in front of her.”

DeNunzio, slated to play at Colgate next season, and with a tremendous game in the air, will gel with junior Anna Fox on defense.

“Emily is one of the better defenders in the league without a doubt,” said Parsons. “(Fox) is coming back and looking really good.”

Up top Ramsay should lead the charge, with the potential to score a goal-a-game.

“She is a force and a goal-scorer in her own right,” said Parsons. “And we’ve got Onora Brown as a senior who played many, many minutes and is an experienced player now.”

Brown is a potential potent scorer again this fall. Like Ramsay, when she heads for the net, look out.

Others looking likely to make significant contributions include: Emily Bergwall, Ellen Harnisch, Eilanna Dolan, Nathalie Bravo.

“She is a very good midfielder, strong with both her feet,” Parsons said of Bravo, a junior. “She can shoot from different areas and be a goal-scoring threat from midfield.”

Darien lost three games last regular season. So the Wave comes back onto the field with steam.

“There are a lot of positives, but we definitely graduated a few girls we will miss,” said Parsons. “But from seeing the girls that have come back in, hopefully with a bit of hard work we could have a good year.”

Schedule

9/9 at Greenwich 3pm

9/12 vs. Trumbull 4pm

9/14 vs. Bridgeport Central 3:15pm

9/16 at Trinity Catholic 4pm

9/18 vs. Brien McMahon 4pm

9/22 vs. Danbury 7pm

9/26 at Stamford 4pm

9/28 at Wilton 4pm

10/2 vs. Ridgefield 4pm

10/4 vs. Fairfield Warde 4pm

10/6 at Fairfield Ludlowe 7pm

10/9 vs. Staples 4pm

10/11 at New Canaan 4pm

10/17 vs. Westhill 4pm

10/21 at St. Joseph 4pm

10/24 at Norwalk 7pm