Expectations are that new look Wave will compete

GIRLS SWIM-DIVE

Darien graduated 10, and loses a champion in Kaki Christensen, who is concentrating efforts with her amateur elite club team.

So, it’s time for aspiring frontrunners to spring into action in the Blue Wave pool.

“That’s quite a number of seniors to graduate,” said Darien coach Marj Trifone. “And it’s a lot of talent. I lost a lot of open qualifiers; a lot of two-event open qualifiers.”

Wave senior captains are Isabel Blaze, Katie Martin and Carly Rutledge.

“I’m looking forward to a great season. We have a great group of girls,” Trifone said. “I am hoping we are going to be the sleeper.

“I don’t think there are expectations, except for the fact that we are Darien.”

Leaving a large wake in their departure are Class of 2017’s Phoebe Slaughter, Leigh Harrison, Elise Mercein, Kate Murray, Kristen Picard.

It’s out with the old, and in, with six freshmen though. And what’s scholastic sports about if not that?

“I also have two new sophomores on the team,” Trifone said. “So I end up with eight new people.”

Blaze brings it with the 100 fly, Rutledge excels in any event, very strong in the 500 free for one.

Diving sees seniors Hailey Meier and Tate Desautelle return with lots of points to rely upon off the board, as usual for DHS.

“Looking at the FCIAC, we are going to be competitive,” Trifone added. “I think we are definitely going to have a building year. I think that the people that swam year round last year look a lot stronger. But, obviously, you can’t replace what we lost. In one season, we are not going to replace that.”

Among many coming back strong are senior Lizzie Bradley (sprint), junior Anna Knight, junior Lauren Picard, junior Caroline Haddad, sophomore Julia Servas (diving), sophomore Emma Mansourian (breaststroke), senior Madison Aponte.

“Freshmen that look very strong right now would be Kendall Luecke, Kelsey Olvany, Emily Fischer, Olivia Golden,” Trifone said.

Seniors include Christina Chao, manager Lindsey Ferreira, Regan Keady, Brielle Racanelli, Sheena Zhou.

Schedule

9/15 vs. Fairfield Ludlowe 3pm

9/19 vs. Fairfield Warde 3pm

9/25 at Staples 4pm

9/27 at Norwalk/McMahon 3:15pm

10/4 at Greenwich 4:30pm

10/11 vs. St. Joseph 3pm

10/18 vs. Wilton 3pm

10/25 at New Canaan 3pm