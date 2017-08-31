Two motor vehicle burglaries reported in Darien

Two Darien residents reported car burglaries during the week, in both cases the cars were left unlocked. A Ridge Acres Road resident contacted police on the morning of Aug. 23 after finding her glove box open and its contents on the passenger seat. The complainant did not report any items missing, and two other locked vehicles in the driveway had not been tampered with.

A Noroton Avenue resident reported that several items were missing from a suitcase he had left in his car on Aug. 21. He did not report the apparent burglary until Aug. 26, when he returned from his trip.

Darien police urge all residents to lock their cars and secure their belongings wherever they park.