Program registration at Darien Arts Center now open

By Darien Times on August 30, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Beginner dance students start a class at the Darien Arts Center.

Registration is open for fall classes at the Darien Arts Center in Dance, Martial Arts and Music that begin on September 5th. Private music instruction includes piano, guitar, violin, cello, flute, percussion, and voice. Dance classes are available for all levels, ages 3 and up, and include ballet, jazz, hip hop, teen lyrical, teen contemporary, modern, broadway dance, tap, and pointe. Martial arts for all ages 4 and up include the art of karate and kung fu, and focus on self-discipline, self-defense and fun.

View the full DAC catalog at darienarts.org for tuition, dates and times, to sign up for email newsletters, or to register for classes. For questions, call 203-655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.

