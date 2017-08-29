Darien Times

Wave on the comeback trail

Fall Preview 2017

By Steven Buono on August 29, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-082917callery

Emilia Callery takes on a senior leadership role with three teammates.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Darien is back with strength in numbers.

By midseason we expect to be able to hold our own against most everybody.

— Steve Norris

“We are carrying 75 members,” said Wave girls cross country coach Steve Norris. “Last year’s varsity runners will be pushed hard by newcomers.”

Wave captains are Emilia Callery, Kimmy Olvany, Carson Halabi, KC Grady.

“By midseason we expect to be able to hold our own against most everybody,” said Norris.

Norris is assisted in coaching by Jane Ott.

The Wave went 6-9 last season, coming in 11th at FCIACs, 14th at the Class L meet.

Graduation losses include Ali Barnard, a Second Team All-FCIAC runner and four seasons on varsity, and Mary Lawrence Huffman, who ran varsity for three seasons.

Callery is Second Team All-FCIAC; Olvany a member of the Class L indoor track 4×800 relay team champions; Halabi an 800 and 400-meters specialist; and Grady the FCIAC and state meet placer in 100-meters.

Other impact athletes

Seniors

Sammie Grimm: 3200 meter track specialist

Kara O’Rourke: three year varsity runner

Juniors

Penn Boucher: track 400 meter specialist

Sophie Hill: two year varsity runner

Amalia Madariaga: 800 meter runner

Marley Garfield: track runner, new to cross country

Sophomores

Sarah Gallagher, Kelly Richter, Lily Johnston                                             

“In the FCIAC East we expect strong competition from Ludlowe, New Canaan and Wilton,” Norris said. “The FCIAC Western division teams should (see) Ridgefield and Greenwich dominate.”

Schedule

9/12 at Fairfield LudloweFairfield Warde 4pm

9/16 Wilton Invitational 9:30am 

9/19 at New Canaan; StaplesNorwalkTrinity Catholic 4pm 

9/23 Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, RI 10:20am

9/26 at RidgefieldSt. JosephTrumbull 4pm

10/3 at Danbury; Brien McMahon, Stamford 4pm

Tue., 10/10 at Greenwich; WiltonWesthill 4:30pm

