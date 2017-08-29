Wave to recalibrate to compete

BOYS SOCCER

Darien’s had tremendous runs in recent years. With best seasons on school record, trips to tournament finals, coach Jon Bradley’s built a competitor.

I believe in these young men and the program. — Jon Bradley

But, Darien will need to do some rebuilding to keep being a competitor.

The Wave sees 17 gone to graduation, with nine of them starters.

Captains tasked with carrying on what is now an accustomed winning tradition for the blue and white, are returning goalie David Volz, Justin van de Graaf, Danny Koenitzer and Blake Sommi.

Reilly Warble is back-up in net.

“We will have a steep learning curve,” said Bradley. “But I believe in these young men and the program.”

Darien is well set with strength and leadership though, with about as many seniors on the squad as it had lost from the roster.

“They have a fantastic work ethic,” Bradley said. “And we will continue to work on our tactics and getting the team in shape and balance right before the season starts.”

This Wave has wheels.

“We have a lot of speed on the team which we will be looking to exploit against teams,” Bradley said.

The Wave’s wheels don’t squeak either. Which will help.

“We are not currently ranked as on the top 10 teams in the FCIAC by the other coaches,” Bradley added, “which is just the way we like it!”

Roster

Seniors: Mahmoud Ashrifeh, Will Dickson, Konrad Dziedzic, Hayden Edwards, Nathan Hadow, Will Harman, Alex Klarer, Oliver Knight, Danny Koenitzer, Jackson Major, Cameron Raia, Blake Sommi, Cole Stevenson, Justin Van de graaf, David Volz, Max Marcin, Sigard Glad

Juniors: Matthew Freeman, Pierce Mason, Connor Olson, Siddhant Parwal, John Reid, James Rizzuto, Liam Sweeney, Johann Trippitelli, Reilly Warble

Sophomores: Cole Branca, Liam Flaherty, Jack Holly, Will Henry Harmon, Thomas Maclehose, Charlie Sears, Elias Vetter

Schedule

9/8 vs. Greenwich 4:30pm

9/11 at Trumbull 7pm

9/13 at Bridgeport Central 6pm

9/15 vs. Trinity Catholic 3:15pm

9/19 at Brien McMahon 6:30pm

9/22 at Danbury 3:45pm

9/25 vs. Stamford 4pm

9/27 vs. Wilton 4pm

10/3 at Ridgefield 4pm

10/5 at Fairfield Warde 4pm

10/7 at Fairfield Ludlowe 4pm

10/10 at Staples 4pm

10/12 vs. New Canaan 4pm

10/18 at Westhill 4pm

10/20 vs. St. Joseph 7pm

10/23 vs. Norwalk 4pm