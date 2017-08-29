Darien Times

Second/Third grade Flag Football tryouts Sept. 9

By Darien Times on August 29, 2017

darien-091714flagYOUTH FOOTBALL

DJFL Flag Football will conduct its 2nd/3rd grade tryouts and team selection on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Hindley School field.

Third grade session runs 9-9:45am and second grade 9:45-10:30am.

Players should arrive 15 minutes early, wear gym clothes and, if desired, rubber cleats; and bring water.

Unregistered players may sign up at DJFL.org. Games for both grades begin Saturday morning, Sept. 23, and continue for seven weeks. 

Interested coaches should contact Vicki Patton at [email protected].

First graders will hold their first of seven sessions on Saturday, Sept. 16, 4-5:30pm at Hindley.

Unregistered players may sign up at DJFL.org. Parent-Coaches are not required at the First Grade level.

