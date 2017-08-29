Darien Times

Stolen vehicle sold on Craigslist recovered in Darien

By Kevin Webb on August 29, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Police recovered a stolen car from two unwitting passengers after the owner saw it on the road on Aug. 22. A complainant contacted police at about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 to report that she had seen her car, which had been stolen earlier in the month, with two occupants inside.

Officers stopped the car near Allen O’Neill Drive and spoke to the driver, who said he had purchased the vehicle in cash on Aug. 18. He told the officers he had found the car on Craigslist and provided proof of the transaction. The two occupants of the car were taken to police headquarters for further interview and an investigation is underway.

