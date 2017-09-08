Letter: Community invited to a fun night — for a cause

To the Editor:

Sometimes it takes a village…

One of my favorite aspects of Darien is our ability and desire to rally together and help those in need. We are unique in our focus on volunteerism and giving back to others who are less fortunate than ourselves.

A popular resident of Darien needs our help now. Freddie Tuccinardi is known to many of us from his roles at all three of Darien’s Fire Departments, Palmer’s and Ring’s End. His positive attitude is contagious, despite his disabilities as a result of cerebral palsy. He does not complain and he does not ask for help, but his friends know that he and his family would benefit greatly from our help, specifically improvements to the home that he lives in with his mother on Edgerton Road.

Freddie’s home is not handicap accessible and his bedroom is on the second floor of the house. Through the years, it has become more challenging for his aging mother to carry him up and down stairs. In addition, electrical updates and improvements are necessary for their safety. Unfortunately, the Tuccinardis do not have the means to make the necessary changes to help them live in a safer environment. They need our help!

Freddie’s Friends, including Julie Genovese, Jenny Tarleton, Kristin Edwards, Barb Hazelton, Brooks Hrusa, Barbara Andrianus, Charlie Saverine, Darien Lions Club and many others would like to make it easy and fun to donate to his cause. No tuxedos, no ticket prices and no silent auction. Just a group of caring individuals planning a fundraiser in association with Darien Summer Nights at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Sept. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. featuring our favorite local band the Spadtastics! There you will have many opportunities to donate to this wonderful family. Of course, you may donate now through the Friends of Freddie Go Fund Me account that we have set up with the Lions Club of Darien: https://www.gofundme.com/friendsoffreddie

Checks may be made payable to: The Darien Lions Club Foundation — C/O Freddie’s Friends, P.O. Box 144, Darien, CT 06820

All donations made to Friends of Freddie or via the GoFundMe account will go directly to the Darien Lions Club Foundation, which is a 501c3, so your gifts are tax-deductible.

You can get updates via the Friends of Freddie page of Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/friendsoffreddiedarien/

Thank you for your consideration and for your thoughtfulness. Remember he is not asking for the help that we are offering. His family’s heart and attitude are reasons enough.

Dan Anderson

Chairman

Darien Fire Department