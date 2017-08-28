Obituary: Edward J. Hamernick — former longtime Darien resident, retired letter carrier, Marine veteran

Edward J. Hamernick of Norwalk, 87, a long-time resident of Darien, died peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 25, after a long illness. He was born in 1930 in Stamford, the son of Peter and Katherine (Teplica) Hamernick.

He was a veteran of the Korean conflict, having served with the U.S. Marines, and a retired letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. He will be buried with military honors.

Mr. Hamernick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy (Tirpak) Hamernick, and is survived by four children: Donald E. Hamernick and his wife Mary of Cape Canaveral, Florida; Richard J. Hamernick and his wife Joy of Darien; Donna Gabordi and her husband Bob of Melbourne, Florida; and Marianne Cooper of Norwalk; and 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers and a sister.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the Edward Lawrence Funeral home, 2119 Post Road, Darien. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 374 Middlesex Road, Darien. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien.

Memorial donations may be sent to VITAS, 99 Hawley Lane, Suite 1204, Stratford, CT 06614.

