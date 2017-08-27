Personal driver’s car stolen after being left unlocked in Darien

A hired driver reported their personal car stolen after leaving it parked in a Rocaton Road driveway during the early morning hours of Aug. 19. The complainant told police he had picked up a client at 4:30 a.m. for a trip to the airport. He drove the client in a different car while leaving his own in the driveway.

The keys had been left in the center console of the car, and when the driver returned, it was gone. A neighborhood canvass was conducted but did not produce any results. The investigation is still ongoing.