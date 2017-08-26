Suspect drives unlocked car into owner’s garage on Hollow Tree Ridge in Darien

Police are investigating multiple burglaries and the attempted theft of a car reported on Hollow Tree Ridge Road on Aug. 20. A resident contacted police after they heard a loud banging sound outside their home and found that their car had been driven into the garage door. The driver’s side door of the car had been left open and whoever was driving had left the scene.

Police responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect with the help of a K-9. Officers determined that the suspect had been attempting to steal the vehicle but had driven forward into the garage rather than in reverse. The keys had been left inside of the vehicle but were missing from the scene.