Bicyclist hit by car in Darien, driver charged with evading responsibility

By Darien Times on August 25, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Police charged a Norwalk man for evading responsibility after striking a bicyclist on Aug. 15. According to police the man struck the cyclist near the intersection of West Norwalk Road and Post Road while making a left turn. The victim said the driver stopped briefly to ask if he was okay but promptly left the scene. The victim got a picture of the vehicle’s license plate before it departed and provided it to police.

Officers made contact with the owner of the vehicle, Lamar Langley, 31. They found damage to Langley’s vehicle consistent with the impact described by the victim. Though Langley admitted to being at the scene and almost hitting the bicyclist, he said his vehicle never made contact.

Langley was issued a misdemeanor summons with a court date of Aug. 28  in Stamford and released on a promise to appear.

