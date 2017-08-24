Waters goes first in first year of WPLL draft

WOMENS LACROSSE

Women’s professional lacrosse comes to life with its most coveted player coming from Darien.

Caylee Waters (DHS 2013, UNC ’17) went first in the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League’s (WPLL) inaugural draft, as broadcast live on Lax Sports Network on Wednesday.

Waters (’17) was drafted No. 1 overall in the league’s inaugural draft by Philadelphia’s head coach Ricky Fried as reported at Inside Lacrosse.

The All-American Waters was twice National Goalie of the Year and a National Champion.

Waters has also been a member of the U.S. national team.

Former Blue Wave Kristy Gilbert (DHS ’13, Cornell ’17) was chosen by the New York Fight.

Maryland saw 16 go pro, Northwestern 12 and North Carolina had 11 of the 100 players drafted into the five-team WPLL, with teams including the Baltimore Brave, New England Command, New York Fight, Philadelphia Fire and Upstate Pride.

Play is scheduled to begin next summer.